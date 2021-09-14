Woman allegedly beaten by Philadelphia police reaches multimillion-dollar settlement with city

A woman who says she was beaten by Philadelphia police last year in front of her child during unrest has reached a settlement with the city.

Rickia Young has agreed to the multimillion-dollar settlement for the incident that happened back in Oct. 2020.

Young's lawyers say she had picked up her nephew in West Philadelphia and was driving down Chestnut Street when police ordered her to turn around due to a protest. While turning, lawyers say officers swarm the car and smash her windows while pulling her 16-year-old nephew and 2-year-old son from the car, while beating Young.

The lawyers also announced a lawsuit against the national FOP after allegedly posting a picture of her son with a false caption.

"Our physical injuries may heal, but the pain of seeing those images of my son in the arms of an officer and that horrible caption written to describe that picture may never heal," Young said during a press conference Tuesday.

No charges have been filed against the officers who were involved. Young's lawyers are calling on the DA's office to file criminal charges against the officers responsible as soon as possible.

