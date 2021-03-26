Woman arrested after allegedly beating Asian woman in front of cop car in South Philly, police say

article

Police say a suspect is facing charges after video circulated online that allegedly showed her violently assaulting a woman of Asain decent in front of a police cruiser in South Philadelphia.

According to investigators, a patrolman was inside a store near 7th and Winton streets when he looked outside and noticed a commotion. The officer followed the crowd to the 2300 block of 7th Street, but the suspect fled by the time he arrived.

The officer reviewed video, which later circulated on social media, that showed the suspect allegedly pull the victim's hair and violently punch her in the head, according to police.

Officers recovered stolen items at the scene during the investigation.

The suspect was later arrested on the 500 block of Daly Street, according to police. Officials said the suspect may be connected to a string of recent thefts in the area.

Charges for robbery and related offenses are still pending, police said.

