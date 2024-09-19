Woman arrested for firing shots at the Bucks County Assistance Office: police

article

After a little over 24 hours, police have found a woman who they say fired shots at the Bucks County Assistance Office building.

On Wednesday at around 9:06 a.m., the Bristol Township police were dispatched to the Bucks County Assistance Office located at 1214 Veterans Highway for reports of a disorderly person and a shattered window.

Police say the suspect, later identified as April Campbell Precha, fled the scene on foot.

A warrant was active for Precha for several felonies, including Aggravated Assault and Person not to be in Possession of a Firearm.

Police say Precha was safely taken into custody Thursday.