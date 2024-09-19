Woman arrested for firing shots at the Bucks County Assistance Office: police
BRISTOL, Pa. - After a little over 24 hours, police have found a woman who they say fired shots at the Bucks County Assistance Office building.
On Wednesday at around 9:06 a.m., the Bristol Township police were dispatched to the Bucks County Assistance Office located at 1214 Veterans Highway for reports of a disorderly person and a shattered window.
Police say the suspect, later identified as April Campbell Precha, fled the scene on foot.
A warrant was active for Precha for several felonies, including Aggravated Assault and Person not to be in Possession of a Firearm.
Police say Precha was safely taken into custody Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Bristol Township Police at 215-785-4040 non-emergency, or 215-788-8289 for the anonymous tip line. Community members can also email the tip line at crimetips@btpolice.com.