Berks County woman charged with 1993 murder of partner's 2-year-old son: DA
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman is being held responsible for the beating death of a 2-year-old boy more than three decades after the child died.
Sandra Guadalupe-Castro, 57, was charged with the 1993 murder of her partner's 2-year-old son after investigators reopened the cold case earlier this year.
The Berks County District Attorney's Office described Guadalupe-Castro as the victim's father's "paramour."
Investigators reexamined evidence and determined that on Jan. 8, 1993, the victim was left solely in Guadalupe-Castro's care at a home in Reading.
It was also learned through medical records and forensic findings that the child suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the hours preceding his death.
Guadalupe-Castro was taken into custody at her home on Tuesday and charged with first and third degree murder.