Berks County woman charged with 1993 murder of partner's 2-year-old son: DA

The Brief Sandra Guadalupe-Castro, 57, was charged with the 1993 murder of her partner's 2-year-old son. Prosecutors believe they solved the 32-year-old cold case by reexamining evidence and developing a new timeline. The 2-year-old victim died from multiple blunt force impact injuries to the head and bruising.



A Berks County woman is being held responsible for the beating death of a 2-year-old boy more than three decades after the child died.

Sandra Guadalupe-Castro, 57, was charged with the 1993 murder of her partner's 2-year-old son after investigators reopened the cold case earlier this year.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office described Guadalupe-Castro as the victim's father's "paramour."

Investigators reexamined evidence and determined that on Jan. 8, 1993, the victim was left solely in Guadalupe-Castro's care at a home in Reading.

It was also learned through medical records and forensic findings that the child suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the hours preceding his death.

Guadalupe-Castro was taken into custody at her home on Tuesday and charged with first and third degree murder.