Woman charged after deadly double stabbing erupted inside her South Philadelphia home

Philadelphia police say a fight on New Year's Eve took a deadly turn, leaving two women stabbed.

A 36-year-old woman who was later identified as Victoria Lynn Dicesare, was pronounced dead at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital after succumbing to stab wounds to her left thigh.

The second victim, also a 36-year-old woman, suffered a stab wound to her right thigh and was placed in stable condition at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from an assault at a home on the 2700 block of Sheridan Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Upon further investigation, police charged 32-year-old Rachel Alexander Pisano with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges Tuesday.

At least one of the victims pushed open the front door, according to authorities.

A fight ensued with the 32-year-old female homeowner before both victims were stabbed.