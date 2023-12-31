At least 25 shots fired in deadly Kensington shooting: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A street in Kensington was riddled with bullets after a shooting erupted overnight, killing a man.
The victim was found with three gunshot wounds on the 800 block of East Madison Street near G Street.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital just before 4 a.m. Sunday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after accident in Montgomery County
- Man beaten, shot during robbery as police search for female, male suspects: officials
- Hit-and-run in Kensington leaves 69-year-old man in critical condition; driver sought: officials
Police say at least 25 shell casings were found at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.