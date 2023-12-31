At least 25 shots fired in deadly Kensington shooting: police

article

A street in Kensington was riddled with bullets after a shooting erupted overnight, killing a man.

The victim was found with three gunshot wounds on the 800 block of East Madison Street near G Street.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say at least 25 shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.