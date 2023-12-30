Baby, woman killed as 6 others wounded in unrelated shooting incidents in Allentown

article

A violent night occurred in Allentown as a baby boy and a woman were killed, while a 66-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting and five other people were also shot in unrelated incidents.

Allentown police were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street Friday evening, just after 8:30, for a shooting, according to authorities.

A 1-year-old baby boy, a 44-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were all found suffering with gunshot wounds when police arrived. The woman and the baby did not survive their injuries, while the man was hospitalized. Officials say the man is expected to recover. Police do not have anyone in custody.

A short time later, around 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, where a man and a woman were both found shot. They were both hospitalized and are expected to recover, officials said. A 23-year-old man, Demitirus Bashir Campbell, was taken into custody and charged with attempted homicide, among other related charges, as police search for a second suspect in that shooting.

Early Saturday morning, about 2:30, on the 1600 block of Hanover Avenue, a man was found shot, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital and expected to survive. Two other men walked into local hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds from that same shooting. No one is in custody in that shooting.

Officials indicated none of the shootings are related.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the homicide on Chestnut Street to immediately contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721. Additionally, anonymous text tips may be sent through the Tip411 line or through the Allentown Police Department Facebook page, here, or the Allentown Police Department website, here.