Woman charged with drunk driving had 7 kids in car, police say

article

A woman has been charged with drunk driving after she was discovered with seven children in her car, police say.

The incident happened on June 5 at approximately 11:16 p.m. when an officer pulled the woman over for erratically driving.

Police say Paulino Rosendo-Camargo was driving in an erratic manner and was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Inside the car, police found seven children who were also not restrained by seatbelts. An on-scene investigation led to Rosendo-Camargo being placed under arrest for DWI.

The children were taken into protective custody until an adult could take custody of them.

Rosendo-Camargo was charged with several counts including 2nd Degree Endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and several others.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter