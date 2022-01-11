Woman critical after fire in North Philadelphia home, officials say

article

A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in North Philadelphia.

Fire crews responded to the 3000 block of North Chadwick Street early Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m., for a house fire.

They battled heavy smoke and flames nearly an hour, struggling to bring the blaze under control. They were able to declare the fire under control just before 1:45.

One woman was transported to Temple University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. There were no details regarding her identity or whether she lived in the home.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

