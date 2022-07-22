Woman critical after she is shot in the head in West Philadelphia store, police say

article

A woman in her late 20 to early 30s is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in a West Philadelphia store.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Market Street Friday, around 5:15 in the evening, according to officials.

Police arrived to the scene to find the woman, thought to be in her late 20s or early 30s, shot in the head inside a West Philadelphia store.

Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the scene. They say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.