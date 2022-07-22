Robbery suspects climbed through windows of homes in Mayfair, stole car, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection with robberies at several homes in Mayfair, according to police.

Authorities say the robberies happened on July 13 between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

According to police, homes on the 2900 block of Gilham Street, 3100 block of Unruh Avenue and the 3200 block of Magee Avenue.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspects climbed through the front window of the homes and stole various items, including keys to a car they used to flee, police say.

Officials say the suspects were last seen going westbound on the 2900 block of Gilham Street.

Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.