PSP officer-involved shooting under investigation in Allentown: officials

article

A Pennsylvania State trooper is under investigation after firing a weapon and hitting a motorist during a traffic stop.

Officials say Allentown Police and troopers were conducting a highly visible "proactive traffic enforcement" in Allentown Friday evening, just after 5:30.

A person was pulled over near South 3rd Street and West Union Street for a reported traffic violation. A trooper was said to have fired their assigned firearm during the stop, hitting the driver.

The driver left the scene, driving onto South Carlisle Street, where the driver hit other vehicles before their own vehicle stopped on the 500 block of South Carlisle.

The driver was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital Fountain Hill for treatment. No other details were released regarding the driver’s condition.

Another driver, who was hit by the wounded driver, was also taken to a local hospital for what officials say were minor injuries.

The shooting is being investigated the PSP Troop M Major Case Team, with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.