A woman is hospitalized after she was shot in the face in the Olney section of the city.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue.

There is no word on arrests or if a weapon has been recovered.

The woman remains in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center.

