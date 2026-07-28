Camden County prepares for possible flash flooding as heavy rain threatens South Jersey

The Brief Camden County officials are monitoring radar for possible heavy rain and flash flooding. Emergency managers say they are prepared with a specialized vehicle for high water rescues. Officials urge drivers not to attempt driving through floodwaters.



Camden County officials are closely watching weather conditions as they prepare for potential heavy rain and flooding, according to county emergency managers.

County officials prepare for possible flash flooding

What we know:

Emergency managers at the Camden County 911 Center are monitoring the weather and preparing for a wet night, according to Capt. John Scarborough of the Camden County Department of Public Safety.

"Always, always monitoring the weather hoping for the best it blows over Camden County," said Scarborough.

Officials say that if anticipated rains are similar to earlier this month, dispatchers could receive a high volume of calls related to flooding, water rescues, and compromised utilities.

"You have flooding incidents, occupied vehicles in water, de-waterings where houses become flooded things of that sort where the utilities become compromised," said Scarborough.

In early July, flash flooding in South Jersey led to more than 150 calls for water rescues in just a couple hours, according to emergency management officials.

The county’s emergency management team is relying on an All-Hazard vehicle designed for high water emergencies, which can rescue 15 people or more during flooding.

"The flash flooding that becomes an issue because it comes out of nowhere it happens quickly, people are not expecting it," said Joseph Hales, Emergency Management Coordinator for Camden County.

Officials say too many people attempt to drive through flooded roads, believing their vehicles can handle the water.

"They think their vehicle if you are in a pick up truck or SUV you can make it through the water. Again you just don’t know how deep the water is," said Hales.

The All-Hazard vehicle has also been used during tornados and blizzards. It replaced a previous vehicle that helped save more than 100 flood victims during Hurricane Ida 5 years ago.

Emergency managers say they are ready for whatever the weather brings as the region enters the peak of hurricane season.

"We are coming into the peak of hurricane season and what not. If it’s used we are ready if it’s not we’re still ready," said Hales.

Officials urge drivers to avoid flooded roads

What you can do:

Emergency managers stress that driving through floodwaters can tie up emergency resources and severely damage vehicles. They urge the public to avoid flooded roads for their own safety and to help emergency crews respond more effectively.

Officials say that ignoring warnings and attempting to drive through high water can put both drivers and first responders at risk.

Officials are reminding residents that flash flooding can happen quickly and without warning, making it important to stay alert and follow safety advice.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much rain will fall or whether flash flooding will occur tonight. Officials have not provided specific predictions for which areas may be most affected.