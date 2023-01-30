Woman describes moment she plunged through SEPTA bus shelter during NFC Championship celebration

A woman who fell through a SEPTA bus shelter during the Eagles NFC Championship celebration is lucky to be mostly unharmed after a fall that she described as "traumatizing."

Ashley Marcial, 22, and her boyfriend were among the crowds of people who reveled in the Eagles' Super Bowl berth on Broad Street Sunday night.

"We got to about this part of Broad Street, and I'm looking, and I'm like - I hate to say this - but I'm like ‘that looks so fun, I want to go up there’," Marcial told FOX 29.

She joined about a dozen other people atop the SEPTA bus shelter, but she quickly found out that the structure wasn't as sturdy as she thought.

"The two guys that I'm holding on their shoulders, they're like ‘I feel like this is about to pop, I feel it sinking in’," Marcial said.

Suddenly the structure caved in, sending Marcial and others plummeting to the ground. She initially thought that she had a spinal injury.

Ashley Marcial, 22, was among the people who fell through a SEPTA bus shelter during the Eagles' NFC Championship celebrations.

"I ended up hitting my head and hitting my back on the bench, and I was knocked out for a couple of minutes," said Marcial who recalled seeing another man bleeding from the head.

She spent three hours in the hospital getting x-rays, a CAT scan and a tetanus shot.

While no serious injures were incurred, Marcial learned a painful lesson for future championship celebrations on Broad Street.