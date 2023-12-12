Woman dies in Philadelphia high rise apartment fire: officials

Officials say a woman died Monday night in a fire that erupted at a well-known Philadelphia high-rise apartment building.

The Philadelphia Fire Department's newly recommissioned Ladder 1 responded to The Philadelphian on the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m.

Firefighters climbed to the 14th floor fire and found a woman who they rushed to the hospital where officials say she died.

The high-rise is home to more than 1,100 people and is located across the street from the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The deadly fire came just hours after President Biden was in Philadelphia to announce that three defunct Philadelphia Fire Houses were reopening with federal money.

Firefighters from one of those newly reopened fire houses, Ladder 1, were among the first on the scene Monday night.

"Ladder 1 being restored today, then having this type of call today shows the great importance of all of these companies," Chief Charles Walker said.