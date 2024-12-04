Woman, dog found dead after fire engulfs home in Bucks County
HAYCOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a deadly fire erupted in Haycock Township early Wednesday morning.
Crews battled the blaze at a home on the 1800 block of Mountainview Drive around 4 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police say a woman and a dog were found dead at the back door.
Their cause of death, along with the woman's identity, have yet to be released.
The cause and origin of the fire is currently being investigated.