Woman fights off attacker in attempted sexual assault in Reading, police say

Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault in Reading.

It happened on the 100 block of Church Street around 11:45 a.m. on May 19.

According to police, the victim attempted to enter her home when an unknown man pushed her inside the door.

Police say the man assaulted her inside the home and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to fight off the suspect, who then fled the area on foot. The victim was able to call the police for assistance.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 5-foot-8, 20-30 years old, short "afro style" hair, no facial hair, "dirty face," and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

.Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

