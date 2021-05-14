Woman found dead, partially clothed underneath tree in East Falls, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of an unidentified young woman after her body was found partially clothed under a tree in early Friday morning in East Falls.

Police said the body of a white woman was found unconscious on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Investigators did not specify if the woman suffered any apparent injuries. Police are calling the gruesome discovery a "suspicious death."

No arrests have been reported and there is no known person of interest at this time.

