Woman found shot dead near Philadelphia church parking lot: police

Authorities say a woman was found fatally shot in the head near a Philadelphia church parking lot Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 7th and Norris streets around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a woman believed to be in her 30's was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators found one spent shell casing near the woman's body, which police say suggests they shooter was standing at close range.

Police do not currently have a description of the shooter or a motive.