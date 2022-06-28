Woman hospitalized after being hit by police cruiser in South Philadelphia, authorities say

article

A woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a police cruiser in South Philadelphia, authorities say.

According to officials, the 55-year-old woman was struck by the cruiser near 9th and South Streets around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman sustained multiple injuries throughout her body.

She was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she remains in critical condition, per authorities.

Police have not released details about the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.