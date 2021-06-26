Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed early Saturday morning in the Frankford section of the city.
The stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. on Penn and Ruan streets.
According to police, the woman was with a friend when she was stabbed multiple times.
She ended up at Deni Playground where police found her.
At this time, her condition is unknown nor is there a motive for the stabbing.
