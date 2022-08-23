Woman in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 2100 block of South Simpson Street just before 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a woman, 36, was shot once in the chest and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

She is listed in critical condition, according to officials.

The shooting is under investigation, per police.

No additional information was released.