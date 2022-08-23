Woman in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 2100 block of South Simpson Street just before 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say a woman, 36, was shot once in the chest and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Teen shot, taken into custody after driving around North Philadelphia in stolen car, police say
- Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
- Parents, educators concerned for safety of Philadelphia students amid rising gun violence
She is listed in critical condition, according to officials.
The shooting is under investigation, per police.
No additional information was released.