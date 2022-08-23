Teen gunshot victim in custody after being found in stolen car, Philadelphia police say

A shooting investigation in North Philadelphia took an unexpected turn Tuesday morning when its victim ended up in police custody.

Police say an 18-year-old was driving on 22nd Street when his vehicle was struck by two bullets, one hitting him in the upper back around midnight.

He was found inside the vehicle about a half mile away and transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in police custody.

Police say the gunshot victim's vehicle, a Nissan Rogue SUV, was reported stolen a month ago.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 21-year-old man who was also in the stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting has been taken into custody.

He was found armed with semiautomatic gun with an extended magazine and a backpack filled with narcotics, according to police.

No formal charges have been announced, but police say both are "prisoners" at this time.