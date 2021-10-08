Woman in critical condition after stabbing, robbery inside Cheltenham store, police say

article

Cheltenham police say they are searching for a suspect in connection with the robbery and stabbing of a store worker.

It happened at the Mr. Cigarette store on the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue Oct. 6 around 1 p.m.



According to police, the 62-year-old woman was stabbed twice during the robbery. She was taken to a local trauma center where she underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries. She is currently in critical condition.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years of age, with a thin build, and pointy nose. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans, white sneakers, a white hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a red backpack. He was wearing a black surgical mask and a fur-trimmed hat.

Cheltenham Police Department

The suspect fled the scene northbound on foot between the businesses on Cheltenham Avenue towards Valley Road. Residents in this area are urged to check any video surveillance systems for footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600 x499, or dial 9-1-1.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter