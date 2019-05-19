Woman in smiling mugshot sentenced to 11 years for DUI manslaughter

It was the mugshot that made national headlines; a drunk driver smiling for the camera after crashing and killing a Sarasota woman. Thursday, she learned her fate.

Facing a minimum of four years in prison, Judge Steven Rogers sentenced Angenette (Welk) Missett to 11 years for the death of 60-year-old Sandra Clarkston.

Clarkston died last May in the hospital in Ocala a few weeks after Missett slammed into her at a stop light, pushing her car into the back of a horse trailer.

Troopers say Missett's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Clarkston's family still has her smashed up car. They towed it to the courthouse Thursday for Missett's sentencing.

Missett pleaded no contest to manslaughter then apologized to the family, including Clarkston's fraternal twin brother, Daniel Clarkston, and Sandra's daughter.

"I am truly, truly sorry and if I could change spots with your mother I would in a heartbeat. I am sorry. I am sorry. I am truly, truly sorry," Missett said before she was sentenced.

In a victim statement, Clarkston's daughter told the court about the real consequences of Welk's actions.

"I lost my only remaining parent because of the defendant's selfish and conscious decision to drink and drive," Clarkston's daughter, Keonna Sciacca said in court.

A day before the sentencing, Clarkston's twin brother, Daniel said he is ready to look toward the future.

"Whatever sentence he imposes on her, I'm OK with," Clarkston said. "I'm not going to be vindictive about it because it's not going to bring her back. I'm fighting for my sister, my twin. She deserves it."

While Thursday's sentencing brought some closure to the Clarkston family, they say their fight isn't over. They plan to donate the smashed remains of the car hit by Missett to a high school in an effort to warn kids of the dangers of drinking and driving.

The family hopes to meet with Governor DeSantis to talk about tougher DUI laws.