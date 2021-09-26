Woman killed, 2 injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting

article

A woman has died and two others were injured during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at Hancock and Lippincott Streets.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to Episcopal Hospital by private vehicle and was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

A 39-year-old man was shot once in the chest and also taken to Episcopal Hospital where he is listed in critical conditions.

A third victim, a 37-year-old man, walked into Jefferson Hospital at 7:21 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter