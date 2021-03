A woman is dead after being struck by a car in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

The victim, a 61-year-old woma, was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did stop at the scene.

