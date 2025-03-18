Woman fatally run down by U-Haul truck involved in crash moments before in Kensington: police

The Brief A woman is dead after being run down by a rented U-Haul truck in Kensington Tuesday evening. Two people are now in custody in what Philadelphia Police are calling a preventable death.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Kensington Tuesday.

They say the death could have been prevented.

What we know:

Investigators were questioning the driver and passenger of a U-Haul moving truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a woman in Kensington Tuesday night.

The fatal crash was the second of two accidents involving the truck moments apart.

Philadelphia Police say the U-Haul driver got into a minor crash with another car near Kensington and Allegheny just a minute before but sped off.

Just a couple blocks away, police say the truck lost control, jumped a curb and struck the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:47pm.

Police say the victim is believed to be in her 40’s or 50s.

What they're saying:

"I don't know why I wasn’t hit and she was. And I really hope she’s OK," said Marissa Floyd of Kensington.

Still in a daze over what just happened, Floyd says the speeding U-Haul just missed her as she was walking on the sidewalk near Ruth and East Cambria Streets.

She says she was inches away from the woman when she was struck, hit and dragged under the box truck for nearly a half a block before striking the side of a home.

"Way over the speed limit. He screeched his tires right here and that’s what made me turn around in the first place. I didn’t even jump out of the way because he went completely around me and completely around that car too. But he was definitely was going at least 75, 80 miles an hour," said Floyd.

"It appears the driver of that U-Haul fled the scene of that minor auto accident about block and a half away lost control at 1800 Cambria and not only struck this female and killed her but went through a fence and into a house a private residence," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small.

A family was inside the home at the time of the crash but no one was hurt. Police say old driver and a passenger.

Police aren’t sure who rented the truck, but they are certain the death of a woman could have been prevented.

"If the driver had just remained on the scene and exchanged information in that initial fender-bender this tragic fatal accident would not have happened. So it’s really a tragedy" said Small.

What we don't know:

Philadelphia Police do not know the exact age or identity of the victim.

What's next:

The Department of Licenses and Inspections will have to determine if the damaged home is structurally safe to go inside.