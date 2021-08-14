Woman killed by freight train while lying on tracks in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a woman was fatally struck by a freight train while she was lying on the tracks Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia.
According to authorities, the unidentified woman was struck by a Norfolk Southern Railroad train on the tracks near Falls Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 3:30 p.m.
Police do not know why the woman was on the tracks.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.
