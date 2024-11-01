Woman thrown 200 feet in deadly hit-and-run on dangerous Philadelphia street: police

A young woman was killed Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver on a dangerous Philadelphia road.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4800 block of Levick Street.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was struck by a speeding dark-colored SUV and thrown about 200 feet, police said.

Investigators hope nearby surveillance cameras captured the fleeing hit-and-run vehicle.

Levick Street, an offshoot of nearby I-95, is notorious for speeding cars despite the road being lined with residential homes and businesses.

"Normally if you strike a person, and you're traveling at a high rate of speed, you're going to feel it, you're going to hear it, and you're going to know you struck something," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.