Woman killed in double shooting on front steps of home in West Philadelphia, police say

Police say two women were sitting on the front steps of a West Philadelphia apartment building late Tuesday night when a shooter opened fire on them, killing one and injuring the other.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 46th and Walnut Streets just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said two women who are believed to be related were sitting on the steps when they were both shot multiple times from close range.

Police say a 36-year-old woman is dead and a 33-year-old woman is injured following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

A 36-year-old woman was struck in the face, chest and torso, according to Small. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and died just before midnight.

A 33-year-old woman suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the legs, Small said.

Investigators found over 20 spent shell casings, including some rifle rounds, scattered on the street and sidewalk near where the victims were shot.

Police believe that one or both of the women were the intended target of the shooter. A motive is still under investigation, according to Small.

