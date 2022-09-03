Woman killed crossing the street after hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are looking for information after they say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old LesMarie Velazquez, was reportedly crossing at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street when she was hit by a vehicle around 2:55 a.m.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was initially listed in extremely critical condition. She reportedly died hours later.

Police say the vehicle, possibly a white Range Rover, drove off after hitting the woman.

An investigation is underway as police survey the area for video surveillance.