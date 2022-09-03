State Police: Woman dead, driver arrested for DUI in head-on Lehigh County crash

A woman is dead after police say her car was hit by a man driving under the influence in Lehigh County Friday night.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, was reportedly struck head-on while driving on Airport Road in Hanover Township around 11 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was arrested for DUI following the crash, according to police.

Police are investigating the fatal crash.