State Police: Woman dead, driver arrested for DUI in head-on Lehigh County crash
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A woman is dead after police say her car was hit by a man driving under the influence in Lehigh County Friday night.
The victim, a 55-year-old woman, was reportedly struck head-on while driving on Airport Road in Hanover Township around 11 p.m.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was arrested for DUI following the crash, according to police.
Police are investigating the fatal crash.