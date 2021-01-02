Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia single vehicle accident

article

A woman is dead after the car she was traveling in crashed in Northeast Philadelphia late Friday.

According to officials, a female passenger was transported to Torresdale Hospital after the car she was in hit a pole at Thornton Road, near the ramp to Woodhaven Road, Friday night, just after 11.

Police investigate after a fatal car accident in Northeast Philadelphia

Investigators say the woman died at the hospital.

There was no information regarding the driver. An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

