Woman loses hair ‘in clumps’ after Nair was allegedly mixed into conditioner bought at Walmart

In a “very, very traumatic” experience, a Wisconsin woman’s hair fell out in clumps after Nair hair removal cream was mixed in her conditioner, according to her mother.

Ashley Rose, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, had bought Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume conditioner at her local Walmart last week.

“My daughter Ashley Rose bought some 2 days ago and someone mixed nair in her conditioner bottle!!!!” her mother Taffy Jo Timm wrote in a Facebook post. “As I speak, she is losing hair and crying!!”

Timm wrote that the police and detectives are going to be watching camera footage.

Rose posted photos of bald spots seen throughout her scalp in a Facebook post.

“This is raw and has hit me like no other,” she wrote. “My hair was finally the way I loved it to be and now it’s gone.”

She said her hair was still “falling out in clumps” before she shaved it.

“Pictures do not do it justice or show the 100% damage it has caused me,” she wrote. “My heart hurts terribly. I don’t even have any words to say to anyone as I just can’t get anything out but that it hurts and has been scary.”

In another Facebook post, she showed her clumps of hair that fell out and stuck to the shower walls, saying that she had to go the ER.

“Trip to the ER to make sure I didn’t get any chemical burns thankfully in some spots it was just red and irritate but looked okay,” she wrote.

Rose said her only intention for sharing her experience is to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

“Check your bottle where ever you get them, nothing can be trusted anymore,” she wrote.

A manager at the Walmart store in New Richmond declined to comment on the incident and referred questions to Walmart’s media relations.

Tara Aston, spokeswoman for Walmart, confirmed that the company is investigating the incident and working with law enforcement to review camera footage.

Pantene did not immediately respond for comment.

