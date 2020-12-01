Woman offering reward for ring lost in King of Prussia Town Center store

A woman is asking for help finding her wedding ring she lost at a store in King of Prussia.

"It's a 3 stone diamond ring made in platinum and the center piece is emerald cuts," said Faith Niu.

She’s worried sick over losing her wedding ring on Black Friday. She says she took it off and put it in her pocket while helping a friend do stuff around the house. She says she never put it back on before going to Nordstrom Rack in King of Prussia Town Center.

"I tried on jeans and that’s why when it fell from my pocket and drop on the floor but I didn’t notice. I left the store about an hour or 20 minutes later I notice oh where's my ring?" Faith frantically called her husband.

"I said honey I have to tell you I lost my ring," she told him.

Faith says the ring is special because the number of carats is the combination of her birth date and both her husband's and her student ID numbers when they met in college. They bought it at Costco while they were grocery shopping.

"I said oh the ring is cute so beautiful. He said oh this is a perfect ring. I know it's not normal to purchase ring at a wholesale store," she said.

"On that Friday I was crazy crawling on the store floor looking for it. Oh my God. I cried and cried," said Faith who is now offering a $2,000 reward for the return of her ring. She says no questions asked.

Contact FOX 29 on social media or at 215-982-5500 if you find the ring. You can also contact Faith Niu at FaithNiu@gmail.com

