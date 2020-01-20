Woman pleads for help finding beloved Winnie the Pooh bear

article

A California woman took to social media to ask for help finding her daughter's beloved Winnie the Pooh bear.

Michelle Rodriguez Stephens, of Orange County, says the bear was given to her daughter when she was an infant. Kailee is now 18 years old and has since taken the bear everywhere she goes.

On Sunday, on a train ride home from visiting a friend San Luis Obispo, someone took Kailee's luggage with the beloved bear inside, leaving her distraught.

Michelle says she doesn't care about the luggage, they just want the Pooh bear back because he has been part of so many childhood memories. Kailee planned on giving him to her child someday.

If you have any information, please contact Michelle Rodriguez Stephens on Facebook.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP