Woman reportedly decapitated while trying to free headphones from elevator

A factory worker in India was reportedly decapitated by an elevator while she tried to untangle her headphones from a collapsible grill, according to the New York Post.

Police in Vadodara said the woman’s severed head was found on the ground floor of the plastics factory, while her body was located inside the elevator on the third floor.

The earbuds remained in her ears and authorities said a playlist was still running on the phone in her hand.

Authorities said it appeared she was trying to free her headphones from the elevator’s collapsible grill when she arrived at work around 8 a.m. Monday.

The woman was identified as 48-year-old Sushila Vishwakarma.

Authorities hope an autopsy will reveal more details on her death.

“We are investigating the possibilities of how her head got stuck and whether it was because of the headphones,” Bapod police inspector TR Bamaniya told the Indian Express.

