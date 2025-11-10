Woman shot multiple times by husband overnight in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A woman is recovering after police say she was shot multiple times by her husband overnight in Philadelphia. Investigators say the woman was shot several times, including at least once in the head. The alleged shooter was taken into custody.



Investigators say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the head and mouth by her husband overnight inside a rowhome in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Hale Street in the city's Oxford Circle section just before midnight.

Investigators say a 52-year-old was shot twice times, including in her head and mouth, by her 75-year-old husband.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where police say she is in critical, but stable condition.

The woman's husband has been taken into custody, according to investigators.

No one else was hurt.

What we don't know:

No charges against the woman's husband have been reported as of this writing.

Investigators have not said what events lead up to the shooting.