Woman stabbed multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say

A woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say,

The incident happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. at 50th and Walnut Streets.

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in her left shoulder and left flank, authorities say.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is currently listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

