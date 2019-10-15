Woman stable after being stabbed in the head in West Philadelphia

article

A woman is recovering after reportedly being stabbed in the head during a fight in West Philadelphia, police say.

According to officials, police responded to the 5200 block of Stiles Street early Tuesday, just before four a.m. on the report of an assault.

Police found a 24-year-old woman with stab wounds to the head and cheek when they arrived at the location.

She was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.