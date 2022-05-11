Woman tased by police during confrontation at SEPTA bus station, officials say

article

Officials say a woman was tased during an encounter with police Wednesday morning at a busy SEPTA terminal.

SEPTA Transit Police were called to the Frankford Transportation Center around 9:30 a.m. by a bus driver who claimed that a rider refused to leave the bus, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

During an encounter with police, Busch said a SEPTA officer tased the woman and took her into custody. The woman and a SEPTA officer were taken to Frankford Hospital for treatment, Busch said.

Video of the incident was captured by a bystander and began circulating on social media.

SEPTA said it's continuing to investigate the incident and encouraged witnesses to come forward with information.