Woman threw pot of boiling hot grease in face of alleged burglar, police say

Police in Alabama responded to a domestic dispute in which a woman used burning hot grease to defend herself from an alleged burglar who police said was trying to enter her home with a gun.

The suspect, Larondrick Macklin, had burns on his face when officers arrived at the scene and was transported for medical treatment.

The Decatur Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page with a picture showing the result of the suspect’s burns from the grease, saying the defendant is “considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”

Macklin was charged on Aug. 2 with burglary in the first degree and domestic violence in the first degree. He was transferred to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $300,000 bond.