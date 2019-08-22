Woman unharmed after running back inside row home to rescue cat during fire

Crews responded the scene of an overnight fire at a row home in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Flames broke out at a home on the 2300 block of North 20th Street just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home.

A woman who lived inside the home was able to get out unharmed. She tells FOX 29 she was in her bedroom when the fire broke out in the neighboring row home. She grabbed her cats and ran out of her home before running back in to save one of her cats that ran back inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.