Woman using crosswalk struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a woman as she was using the crosswalk overnight in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of C and Ruscomb streets just before midnight Sunday for reports of a crash.
Investigators believe 39-year-old Sharmain Serrano was using the crosswalk when she was struck by a light-colored sedan that kept driving.
Serrano was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say she died.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly collision.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.