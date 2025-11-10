Woman using crosswalk struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Sharmain Serrano, 39, was stuck and killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight in North Philadelphia. Investigators believe Serrano was using the crosswalk when she was fatally struck by a gray sedan. Investigators have no shared photos of the suspect's vehicle.



Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a woman as she was using the crosswalk overnight in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of C and Ruscomb streets just before midnight Sunday for reports of a crash.

Investigators believe 39-year-old Sharmain Serrano was using the crosswalk when she was struck by a light-colored sedan that kept driving.

Serrano was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say she died.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly collision.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.