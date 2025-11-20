Woman walking to work with co-workers fatally struck by hit-and-run driver: police

The Brief A 48-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking to work with three co-workers on Thursday. Investigators say the group was just blocks away from work when the deadly collision happened. Witnesses helped police with a Pennsylvania license plate that lead them to an address in Philadelphia.



Investigators say a woman walking to work with her co-workers was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 33rd and Market streets around 5 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

Police found a 48-year-old woman lying in the road suffering from trauma to the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Investigators say the victim and three co-workers were crossing 33rd Street when a silver Chrysler 300 driving down Market Street struck the woman and kept driving.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the crime scene that the group was just blocks away from work when the deadly collision happened.

What we don't know:

Witnesses helped police with a description of the striking vehicle, including a Pennsylvania license plate number that lead them to an address in Philadelphia.

Small said the vehicle and the driver have not been found at this time.