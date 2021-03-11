Woman wanted for assault on SF Uber driver arrested in Vegas, other suspect to turn herself in

One of the women wanted in connection with the alleged assault of an Uber driver in San Francisco is now in custody.

Malaysia King, 24, was arrested on Thursday by Las Vegas police for her role in the incident, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The ordeal was caught on video and quickly went viral.

A second woman wanted in the attack, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, remains outstanding. Police said Kimiai has communicated through her legal counsel that she intends to turn herself in.

"We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly," said Lt. Tracy McCray, heads of SFPD's Robbery Detail unit. "The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic."

The confrontation unfolded on Sunday around 12:45 p.m. inside Subhakar Khadka's car. Khadka reported that he picked up three Uber passengers, Kimiai, King, and an unnamed woman at San Bruno and Felton streets.

Khadka, 32, ended the ride after a few minutes because one of the passengers was not wearing a mask in compliance with public health orders, police said.

The Uber driver said he would not continue the ride unless all the passengers were wearing their masks.

Dashcam video shows the situation escalate after one of the women reaches over and snatches Khadka's cellphone. He was able to get his phone back and yells, "Don't touch my property!"

The woman then snatches his mask and throws it in the front seat.

At one point the woman seated directly behind the driver, coughs and says, "You know? F- the mask. I got corona," referring to the coronavirus.

The women get out of the Uber vehicle, and one of them reaches through an open window and sprays pepper spray into the car towards the driver, police said.

King was arrested on charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of a health and safety code.