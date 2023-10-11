Woman with walker struck, killed by vehicle right outside 30th Street Station: police

A fatal crash prompted a heavy police presence outside 30th Street Station Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police say a woman was crossing without a signal when she was fatally hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Market and 30th streets around 6 a.m.

She was reportedly using a walker at the time, which was found in the roadway after the crash.

The driver did remain on scene, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports that the vehicle sustained heavy damage with its hood completely folded up.

No train schedule changes have been announced, but traffic is expected to increase around the station as the investigation continues.