Women's History Month: Women's health focus of wellness fair hosted by Philadelphia Union

The Brief In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Philadelphia Union hosted a Women’s Health and Wellness Fair Saturday. The event featured opportunities for women to have screenings, interactive sessions, exercise sessions, among many other important women-centered health information.



In celebrating Women’s History Month, the Philadelphia Union hosted a Women’s Health and Wellness Fair at Subaru Park.

The event was for all women and many different topics of information were provided to the attendees, including health screenings, exercise sessions, technology and women-centered health seminars, among other sessions.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Union hosted its Women’s Health & Wellness Fair at Subaru Park as part of its celebration for Women’s History Month.

The event focused on addressing the unique health needs of women in Chester and surrounding areas.

During the event, attendees were able take advantage of many resources and vendors specializing in health screenings, interactive sessions, COVID-19 and flu vaccine information, exercise sessions and seminars on health-related topics.

What they're saying:

"It’s important for us to have a safe space and also to be able to get ideas off each other, just meet other women that have the same issues that we have," says Risa Holland who attended the event.

"Women…we take care of everybody else so now it’s something to take care of us. Sometimes you have to take a minute to say, ‘Okay take care of me,’ because you can’t take care of everybody else if yourself isn’t taken care of. You do need to just take time and take care of yourself and making sure that your mind, body, and soul is taken care of," says Deborah Footman, an attendee.

Dig deeper:

The event also featured guest speakers within the medical field.